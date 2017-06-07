Sports Listen

Nevada couple admits stealing $913K from New York company

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
LYNBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — A Las Vegas couple has admitted to embezzling more than $900,000 from a Long Island construction company.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 53-year-old Linda Minervini and 37-year-old Thomas Cacaci Jr. pleaded guilty in county court to second-degree grand larceny after prosecutors found they used stolen money to pay for a timeshare, cars and other personal items in Las Vegas.

The couple previously lived in Queens. Prosecutors say Minervini and Cacaci stole $913,000 from 2009 to 2015, when Minervini worked as a paralegal for the Lynbrook company.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2rKUYLa ) Minervini’s attorney says she will serve whatever sentence is given, while Cacaci’s lawyer declined to comment.

The district attorney is calling for a sentence of 3 to 9 years in prison and restitution of the embezzled funds.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

