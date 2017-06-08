Sports Listen

New coal mine touted by Trump opens in Pennsylvania

By DAKE KANG June 8, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
FRIEDENS, Pa. (AP) — A new coal mine that President Donald Trump mentioned in announcing plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord has officially opened in Pennsylvania.

The Acosta Mine will supply coal used in making steel and is expected to generate up to 100 full-time jobs. It’s located in Friedens, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

A Thursday celebration was scheduled to mark its opening.

Corsa Coal Corp. says it decided in August to open the mine after a steel industry boom drove up prices for metallurgical coal. Pennsylvania awarded a $3 million grant for the project.

The Republican president campaigned on promises to help the failing coal-mining industry.

Corsa’s chief executive says Trump has made the entire mining industry more optimistic.

