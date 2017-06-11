New York Times sources say Uber discussing leave for CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times and other media are reporting that Uber’s board is considering placing the CEO of the ride-hailing company on leave.

The Times says three people with knowledge of the matter have confirmed that the board is meeting Sunday to consider recommendations from a law firm hired to review its corporate culture. The newspaper says its sources requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak for Uber.

Uber has been rocked by accusations that its management under CEO Travis Kalanick has allowed harassment, discrimination and bullying.

Calls and emails to Uber spokesmen weren’t immediately returned.

Uber fired 20 employees earlier this month for harassment problems. It has hired the law firm of former Attorney General Eric Holder to recommend changes.

Reuters reported the board meeting earlier.