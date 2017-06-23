No drugs found in captain, pilot in Cape Cod ferry crash

HYANNISPORT, Mass. (AP) — Ferry officials say drug tests on the captain and pilot of a ferry that struck a jetty in Cape Cod have come back negative.

The Steamship Authority said Friday it received the results from a U.S. Coast Guard-approved testing facility. Previous tests for alcohol also returned negative.

The ferry hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance last Friday, injuring 18. The vessel had been carrying 48 passengers, six crew members and three food service workers.

The company says the captain and pilot, who have not been named, remain on paid administrative leave while U.S. Coast Guard investigates.

The ferry itself will be out of service for about a month so the Steamship Authority has modified its ferry schedule to Nantucket.