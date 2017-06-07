Sports Listen

Officers search airport after suspicious vehicle reported

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement agents are conducting a search at Orlando International Airport after a suspicious vehicle was reported on the property.

Airport officials tweeted Wednesday that the central Florida airport remains open.

They say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal. No further details on the vehicle were available. Officials did not say what prompted them to deem it suspicious.

Canine teams were sweeping the area.

The search comes a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.

