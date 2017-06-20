Sports Listen

Person shot in the head at San Diego medical device office

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 7:29 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a person was shot in the head at the offices of a medical device maker. A suspect is in custody, and there is no further threat.

Officer Billy Hernandez, a department spokesman, said police received a phone call Tuesday afternoon that someone was shot at Pharmatech Inc., a company whose products test for use of illegal drugs. Private security detained the suspect before police arrived.

The police spokesman says it was unclear if the suspect or the victim worked at the company or had any other connection. He says authorities didn’t know what precipitated the shooting.

Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, which is treating the victim, didn’t immediately respond to a message. The company also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

