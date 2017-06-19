Sports Listen

Philadelphia teachers vote to approve tentative contract

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:16 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia public school teachers have voted to approve a tentative contract agreement.

Members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers voted Monday night on the pact that was reached Friday after more than four years of negotiations.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement thanking members of the city’s largest union for approving the contract and for remaining dedicated to educating students during the “long and difficult process.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the three-year deal worth $395 million will mean raises for the more than 11,000 members of the union.

Union president Jerry Jordan has said he’s hopeful the contract “will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren.”

Superintendent William Hite has said getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up Tuesday for students.

