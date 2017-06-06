Plumbing wholesaler expanding in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The largest plumbing wholesaler in the United States says it’s spending $83 million to expand its operations in Newport News.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Monday that the move by Ferguson would create 434 new jobs.

McAuliffe approved a $2 million grant for the company, which will be eligible for a host of other state incentives.

The governor said Virginia competed against several other states for the project, which will also help retain more than 1,000 jobs.

Advertisement

Ferguson has sales of $13.8 billion and 23,000 employees in 1,400 locations.