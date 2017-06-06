Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Poland, Ukraine develop gas…

Poland, Ukraine develop gas hub for independence from Russia

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 8:22 am < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Ukraine say they are taking steps toward developing a regional gas hub that would end Central and Eastern Europe’s dependence on Russian supplies and keep prices in line with European standards.

The region still relies to some extent on Russian natural gas and has been exposed to political pressure from Moscow, which has limited supply volumes or hiked gas prices in the past.

Government officials participating in a debate Tuesday said the hub should be in place by 2022 on the Polish-Ukrainian border to supply the region with gas from Western Europe, liquefied natural gas from Poland’s ports and from a new Baltic Pipe that will bring gas from the North Sea.

The existing pipelines, interconnections and storage facilities will be developed for the purpose.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Poland, Ukraine develop gas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.