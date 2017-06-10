Sports Listen

Pope: basic values give Italy cause to hope despite woes

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 7:23 am < a min read
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has paid a call on Italy’s president and encouraged Italians to cling to hope despite economic woes, especially the lack of jobs for young people.

Francis spoke of young Italians’ difficulties in finding “stable and dignified work,” saying that fuels “distrust in the future and doesn’t favor the birth of new families and children.” But he said holding to fundamental values of human and family dignity helps preserve hope.

President Sergio Mattarella and schoolchildren visiting from earthquake-devastated towns in central Italy greeted Francis. Francis, in his simple Ford car, had been driven across town from the Vatican midday Saturday morning, right past city buses and drawing waves from surprised tourists.

