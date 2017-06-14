Sports Listen

Russia supply ship launched to space station

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency says an unmanned cargo ship has been launched en route to the International Space Station.

Roscomos said in a statement that the Progress ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of supplies, blasted off from the Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. It reached orbit and is to dock with the space station on Friday.

The ship is carrying water, food and scientific equipment among other items.

