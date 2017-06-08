Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Russian booster rocket puts…

Russian booster rocket puts US satellite in orbit

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:03 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian Proton-M booster rocket carrying a U.S. communications satellite has lifted off, a successful launch after a year-long break caused by manufacturing flaws.

The Proton-M blasted off as scheduled Thursday from the Baikonur launch facility that Russia leases from Kazakhstan, taking the EchoStar 21 satellite into space.

In the previous launch in June 2016, the rocket suffered a malfunction in its second-stage engine but the third-stage engine compensated for it, placing a U.S. commercial satellite into orbit.

A subsequent probe spotted manufacturing flaws in the Proton engines, prompting the Russian space agency to ground the rocket and to remake already produced engines.

Advertisement

The glitch dealt a blow to Russia’s space program that relies on the Proton-M for most commercial satellite launches in the tightly-contested global launch market.

Related Topics
Business News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Russian booster rocket puts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.