Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Settlement reached in Arkansas…

Settlement reached in Arkansas oil spill case

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:39 pm < a min read
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Exxon Mobil has settled a lawsuit over a 2013 pipeline spill that dumped tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into an Arkansas neighborhood.

Attorneys representing 64 families announced the settlement Thursday. They say terms will remain confidential.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government attorneys have said the rupture caused more than $57 million in property damage to a subdivision in Mayflower, about 25 miles northwest of Little Rock, and Lake Conway.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The 2013 lawsuit said Exxon was liable because its 70-year-old Pegasus pipeline was unable to handle the pressure of flowing crude, resulting in a rupture.

The 850-mile pipeline runs through Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas. It was closed shortly after the spill, but a segment in Texas has reopened.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Settlement reached in Arkansas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force technical sergeant completes 100-meter swim challenge

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.