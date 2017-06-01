Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Storms delay SpaceX station…

Storms delay SpaceX station delivery using recycled capsule

By MARCIA DUNN June 1, 2017 5:33 pm < a min read
Share

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather has thwarted SpaceX’s effort to launch its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station.

SpaceX halted Thursday evening’s countdown at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, with 25 minutes remaining. The company will try again Saturday.

Atop the unmanned Falcon rocket is a Dragon capsule that flew to the space station nearly three years ago. It’s making a comeback after a few modifications and much testing.

The first-stage booster for this flight is new, but as is now the custom, will attempt to return to Cape Canaveral following liftoff. It’s all part of the company’s long-term effort to save time and money through reusability. NASA considers it a worthy pursuit.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Besides the usual supplies, the 6,000-pound shipment includes mice and flies for research.

Related Topics
Business News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Storms delay SpaceX station…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.80%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 4.59%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 6.52%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 7.46%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 8.30%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 2.57%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 8.67%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 4.96%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.