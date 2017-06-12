Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

SYDNEY (AP) — An Uber driver has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney.

New South Wales state District Court Judge Deborah Payne on Tuesday ordered Muhammad Naveed serve at least six years and four months in prison before being considered for parole.

The 41-year-old had pleaded not guilty to raping the 22-year-old woman in October 2015. He argued she consented.

He picked the woman up from Sydney’s Kings Cross nightclub precinct and raped her in a side street.