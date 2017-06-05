Sports Listen

The Latest: Classes resume at college after race debate

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:42 pm 1 min read
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on threats at The Evergreen State College in Washington state (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Classes are resuming at a small college in Washington state after protests on the progressive campus attracted national attention — and threats.

The Evergreen State College in Olympia reopened its campus as of 3 p.m. Monday. Administrators didn’t immediately provide further explanation.

The college was closed for the third consecutive weekday for much of Monday. Officials said police were reviewing new “external threat information” received over the weekend.

Recent protests followed a white professor’s decision to oppose an event in which organizers asked white students to leave campus for a talk about race. The event was a reversal of the college’s longstanding annual “Day of Absence,” in which minorities attend programs off campus.

Biology professor Bret Weinstein, who has taught at Evergreen for 15 years, wrote an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal saying he was called a racist because he had “challenged coercive segregation by race.”

8:35 a.m.

Threats have prompted a small college in Washington state to cancel classes for the third consecutive weekday after protests on the progressive campus drew national attention.

The Evergreen State College in Olympia closed its campus Monday. Administrators said police are reviewing new “external threat information” received over the weekend.

