The Latest: Widow praises victim in workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the multiple fatal shooting in an industrial park near Orlando (all times local):

2 p.m.

The wife of one of the five victims of a workplace shooting at an awning company in Florida says her husband would give a person in need the shirt off his back.

Janet Lawson said Tuesday on a fund-raising website that her husband, Kevin, was the love of her life, and the best husband and father imaginable.

Advertisement

She says Kevin Lawson would always drop everything to help someone in need.

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself Monday after fatally shooting five ex-co-workers at the Fiamma plant outside Orlando.

___

1 p.m.

The company that owns the awning-manufacturing plant in Florida where five workers were fatally shot by an ex-employee says it is heartbroken by the tragedy.

Fiamma Inc. on its website Tuesday asked the public for thoughts and prayers for all the victims of the workplace shooting at the plant near Orlando in Orange County.

The company is calling the shootings “an unspeakable attack on our loved ones and employees.”

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself Monday after fatally shooting his ex-co-workers.

Authorities say Neumann didn’t appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

___

12:45 p.m.

Friends of one of the five victims of a workplace shooting at an awning company in Florida say his family is suffering “an immeasurable loss.”

Jeff Roberts’ friends said Tuesday on a fund-raising website that Roberts was taken away by senseless violence in his workplace.

The website described Roberts as “a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

The website asks for help for family members since the shooting “will undoubtedly put a strain on his family in many ways.”

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself after opening fire at the Fiamma plant near Orlando.

___

12:10 p.m.

A co-worker of the gunman in a workplace shooting in Florida had requested a protective injunction against him three years ago but then withdrew it without explanation.

Court records show the co-worker requested two petitions against John Neumann in 2014 following a physical encounter outside the Fiamma plant near Orlando where they both worked.

The co-worker wasn’t among the five victims of Monday’s workplace shooting.

The first petition, for stalking, was dismissed by a judge for lacking facts that supported its need.

The second petition, filed the next day, was for “repeat violence.” A temporary injunction was granted but never served because servers couldn’t find Neumann’s address.

At a court hearing 11 days later, Neumann’s co-worker asked for the petition to be dismissed with no reason given in the court records.

A phone number for the co-worker on Tuesday was disconnected.

___

10:10 a.m.

A local youth sports league is raising money for the teenage children of one of the five victims of a workplace shooting at an awning company in Florida.

Officials with the Lake Howell Pop Warner league said Tuesday that they are raising money for the children of Kevin Clark, who were orphaned by the shooting. The league says on a fundraising website that the Clark children had already lost their mother nine years ago.

The league describes Clark as “wonderful man and an absolutely amazing, supportive and wonderful father.”

Clark’s 14-year-old daughter was a cheerleader in the league, and his 18-year-old son played football in the league for several seasons.

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself after opening fire at the Fiamma plant near Orlando.

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a recently fired worker from an awning company in Florida followed through with a plan to kill his former colleagues, singling out five and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself at the sound of approaching sirens Monday. The sheriff said Neumann didn’t appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

Demings said Neumann had a “negative relationship” with at least one of his former co-workers near Orlando. He wouldn’t say why Neumann was fired in April.

The shooting began after Neumann slipped through a rear door into the cavernous Fiamma Inc. factory, an area larger than two football fields where awnings are stitched together for recreational vehicles.

___

Items have been edited to correct that company is near Orlando, not in Orlando.