Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » The Latest: Iran sends…

The Latest: Iran sends food to Qatar amid Gulf dispute

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:50 am 1 min read
Share

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on developments related to the diplomatic crisis engulfing energy-rich Qatar (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Iran’s flag carrier is flying vegetables to Qatar after Arab nations cut land, sea and air routes to the energy-rich Gulf nation.

Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi told The Associated Press that a sixth planeload of vegetables will head to Qatar on Sunday. He said 90 tons of vegetables already have been sent. Noushabadi tells the AP the flights “will be continued based on demand.”

Advertisement

Iranian media meanwhile reported Sunday that three traditional dhow boats carrying some 350 tons of fruit are to leave for Qatar from the small Iranian port of Dayyer.

Saudi Arabia has sealed Qatar’s only land border, through which it had imported most of its food. Riyadh and its allies have severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and of being too close to Iran, charges denied by Doha.

Turkey has also stepped in to help Qatar, supplying the desert country with dairy products.

___

8:15 a.m.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have signaled they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with the Gulf nation.

The three Gulf nations said early Sunday that officials would consider “humanitarian cases” as a deadline looms for Qataris to return home.

On June 5, the countries cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and ordered all Qataris out within 14 days.

For its part, Qatar issued an overnight statement saying residents living in the country from those nations that severed ties would have “complete freedom” to stay despite the “hostile and tendentious campaigns” now targeting it.

Arab nations have tried to isolate Qatar over its alleged support of militant groups and ties to Iran.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » The Latest: Iran sends…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.