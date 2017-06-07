The Latest: Tram service restored at Orlando airport gates

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on difficulties at Orlando International Airport (all times local):

4 p.m.

Tram service has been restored to some gates at Orlando International Airport after a power-outage caused a three-hour interruption in service.

Officials at the central Florida airport tweeted Wednesday that tram service was restored to gates 30 to 59.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement agents searched what had been reported to be a suspicious vehicle at the airport, but no threat was found. The airport remained open during the search.

2:40 p.m.

11:50 a.m.

Law enforcement agents say nothing alarming was found after they conducted a search at Orlando International Airport in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Wednesday that no threat was found at the airport.

Airport officials say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal.

Airport officials say the vehicle was in a parking area not accessible to the general public and that canine officers had “alerted” on it.

The search came a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.

11:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agents are conducting a search at Orlando International Airport after a suspicious vehicle was reported on the property.

Airport officials tweeted Wednesday that the central Florida airport remains open.

They say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal. No further details on the vehicle were available. Officials did not say what prompted them to deem it suspicious.

Canine teams were sweeping the area.

The search comes a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.