The Latest: Powerball winner sold at California retailer

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:23 am 1 min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Powerball drawing (all times local):

3:21 a.m.

California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City.

The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California’s Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday morning. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

12:09 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

