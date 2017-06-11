The Latest: Powerball winner sold at California retailer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Powerball drawing (all times local):

3:21 a.m.

California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City.

The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California’s Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday morning. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

12:09 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

