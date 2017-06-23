Sports Listen

The Latest: Syngenta to appeal $218M verdict in seed case

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 12:24 pm 1 min read
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a Kansas jury’s award of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued Syngenta over genetically modified corn seed. (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta says it will appeal a Kansas federal jury’s awarding of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued the company over its introduction of a genetically modified corn seed variety.

Syngenta says in a statement that it is “disappointed” by Friday’s verdict after a three-week trial in Kansas City, Kansas. That case involves four Kansas farmers representing more than 7,000 growers in the state. Another trial involving about 60,000 cases begins next month in Minnesota.

The lawsuits allege Syngenta introduced the seed variety to the U.S. market before China approved it for imports, wrecking an increasingly important export market for U.S. corn and causing price drops.

The Kansas trial was the first test case. It and the Minnesota trial will provide guidance for how the complex web of litigation in state and federal courts could be resolved

___

11 a.m.

A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety.

Friday’s verdict after a three-week trial in Kansas City, Kansas, involves four Kansas farmers representing more than 7,000 farmers in the state. Another trial involving about 60,000 cases begins next month in Minnesota.

The lawsuits allege Syngenta introduced the seed variety to the U.S. market before China approved it for imports, wrecking an increasingly important export market for U.S. corn and causing price drops.

The Kansas trial was the first test case. It and the Minnesota trial will provide guidance for how the complex web of litigation in state and federal courts could be resolved.

