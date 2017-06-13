Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber CEO to take…

Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone.

Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also says he’s responsible for the company’s current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber’s toxic culture. Holder’s firm was hired to investigate Uber’s workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber’s ranks.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber CEO to take…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.