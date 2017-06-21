Sports Listen

Vermont produces its 2nd highest maple syrup crop

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont had another sweet season, producing nearly 2 million gallons of maple syrup, the second highest amount on record.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of taps in maple trees in Vermont grew this season by 12 percent for a total of 5.4 million.

The USDA says producers were encouraged to tap trees early this season because of the warmer temperatures. The season lasted 46 days on average, compared with 44 days last year.

Vermont is the country’s leading producer of maple syrup. The state also set a record for the value of the maple syrup crop last season, which was a record year. The USDA says the 2016 production totaled nearly $60 million, a 28 percent jump from 2015.

