Victim of Alaska black bear mauling was working for mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities have identified a 27-year-old contract worker for a gold mine as the victim of a fatal bear mauling.

Alaska State Troopers said Thursday that Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and 38-year-old Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks sustained minor injuries in the attack Monday near the mine in the state’s interior.

Officials with Pogo Mine say the women were collecting geological samples about 5 miles from the mine when the mauling occurred. The bear was later killed.

The attack was the second fatal black bear mauling this week.

On Sunday, 16-year-old Patrick “Jack” Cooper was killed after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.

Officials killed that bear Tuesday.