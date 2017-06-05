Weaker markets…Toned down economic forecasts…Too many renewables?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Global stock markets were generally weaker today as an increasing diplomatic rift in the Gulf region unnerved investors and sent oil prices higher. Stocks in Qatar sank after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with the gas-rich nation over its support for Islamist groups. Futures point to a lower Wall Street opening. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just under $48 per barrel. The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

DETROIT (AP) — A survey of business economists finds that forecasts for U.S. economic growth are coming in slightly lower after a weak first quarter. The National Association for Business Economists says in a survey released today that it’s expecting gross domestic product growth of 2.2 percent this year and 2.4 percent in 2018. Those forecasts are down 0.1 percentage points from a survey in March. The survey is based on responses from 52 professional forecasters.

BEIJING (AP) — It could be a temporary case of too much of a good thing. China’s scramble to curb pollution has made it the world leader in renewable energy development, yet increasing amounts of that green electricity have gone unused as the country struggles to integrate wind and solar power into an outdated and balkanized electricity network dominated by coal. China now has more renewable power capacity than any other nation but a sprawling power grid has been unable to handle the influx of new electricity, while some provincial officials have retained a preference for coal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes. Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. Apple’s annual conference for app developers begins today in San Jose, California.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will release first-quarter productivity data this morning. Also, the Institute for Supply Management will issue its service sector index for May and the Commerce Department will release its report on factory orders for April.