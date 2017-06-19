Sports Listen

Whole Foods CEO calls deal with Amazon ‘whirlwind courtship’

By CANDICE CHOI June 19, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Whole Foods CEO John Mackey says the deal to be acquired by Amazon was the result of a “whirlwind courtship.”

Mackey spoke at a town hall with Whole Foods employees after the deal was announced late last week, according to a transcript of the talk filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mackey said mutual friends set the companies up on a “blind date” in Seattle about six weeks ago, and executives immediately hit it off.

Mackey said, “It was truly love at first sight.”

Whole Foods has been pressured as a key sales figure has declined. The company has blamed the struggles on the wider availability of organic and natural food at traditional retailers, and said it is working on efforts like a loyalty program to improve sales.

