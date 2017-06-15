Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Zinke: US ownership of…

Zinke: US ownership of Maine wilderness ‘settled’

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:30 pm < a min read
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says federal ownership of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is “settled” although the wilderness acreage in northern Maine might be opened to timber harvesting.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2rzLwsy ) reports Zinke also said Thursday there’s the possibility of changing the designation of the 87,500 acres (35,410 hectares) of wilderness from national monument to national park.

President Donald Trump ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin. Opponents of the Maine monument include Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Zinke visited the wilderness this week and signaled Wednesday he’s inclined to keep it in public hands.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

But he suggested it could be opened to “traditional uses,” such as timber harvesting.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Zinke: US ownership of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force technical sergeant completes 100-meter swim challenge

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.