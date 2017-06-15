Zinke: US ownership of Maine wilderness ‘settled’

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says federal ownership of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is “settled” although the wilderness acreage in northern Maine might be opened to timber harvesting.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2rzLwsy ) reports Zinke also said Thursday there’s the possibility of changing the designation of the 87,500 acres (35,410 hectares) of wilderness from national monument to national park.

President Donald Trump ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin. Opponents of the Maine monument include Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Zinke visited the wilderness this week and signaled Wednesday he’s inclined to keep it in public hands.

But he suggested it could be opened to “traditional uses,” such as timber harvesting.