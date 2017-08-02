Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 charged in scheme selling driver’s licenses for up to $3K

August 31, 2017 2:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an employee at Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation granted driving privileges to more than 30 people without requiring them to show proper documents or take driving tests under a bribery scheme with another man.

Citing a court indictment, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2wVdSoh) Henry Gibbs was paid close to $14,000 between April 2014 and May 2015 for driver’s licenses.

Prosecutors say Gibbs was paid by a middleman, 30-year-old Bakary Camara. Camara would allegedly accept from $1,500 to $3,000 from clients before handing falsified documents to Gibbs at a Department of Transportation driver’s license center in Philadelphia.

Both men face federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Transportation Department says Gibbs is no longer employed there.

Attorneys for both Gibbs and Camara have declined to comment.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.