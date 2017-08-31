Listen Live Sports

Automotive plant in South Carolina moving to Mexico

August 31, 2017
 
EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — An automotive parts manufacturer in South Carolina is closing and moving operations to Mexico.

News outlets reported the decision by Kongsberg Automotive to close its plant in Easley early next year will eliminate nearly 100 jobs.

The Easley plant makes parts for the company’s fluid transfer systems, which supplies hose and tube assemblies for large trucks and buses. The company said in a statement that “a very competitive” market in Easley has left the plant in an “uncompetitive position.”

Kongsberg said closing the plant would be more efficient and reduce costs.

Most of the work will be oved in the first quarter of 2018.

The announcement comes after plans to close six Kongsberg Automotive plants in Europe.

