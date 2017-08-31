Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Big Colorado ranch on market for $100 million

August 31, 2017 12:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — A 224,000-acre (90,650 hectare) ranch in northwest Colorado is being offered for sale with an asking price of $100 million.

The Cross Mountain Ranch is owned by the family of the late real estate tycoon Ronald Boeddeker and is a working cattle and sheep ranch.

With more than 20 miles of riverfront along the Yampa, Little Snake and Williams Fork rivers, the ranch’s water rights and hay production can support 2,000 cows and 10,000 sheep.

The ranch is part of an area that contains the largest concentration of sage grouse in Colorado. The ranch also has a large elk herd.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The ranch includes several homes, including an 11,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom log lodge and a hunting lodge.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.