CBS to buy troubled Australian broadcaster Ten Network

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An administrator says troubled Australian television broadcaster Ten Network will be sold to U.S. giant CBS Corp. subject to approval of Australia’s foreign ownership regulator.

Administrator KordaMentha said in a statement on Monday the New York-based CBS had “entered into binding transaction documents” to buy the Sydney-based network’s owner, Ten Network Holdings Ltd.

CBS is the biggest creditor of Australia’s third most popular three-to-air commercial TV network that went into voluntary administration in June.

KordaMentha says the sale is subject to conditions including approval by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

The sale price will be revealed in a report to creditors within days.