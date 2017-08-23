Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Getting drought-relief hay to Northern Plains no easy task

August 23, 2017 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Farmers around the country are donating hay for ranchers whose livestock are suffering from the drought in the Northern Plains. But getting the feed to the region isn’t proving easy.

North Dakota’s Agriculture Department has issued a plea for truckers to haul donated hay from other states for a hay lottery program for ranchers in the Dakotas and Montana.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the majority of donated hay is in nearby states, but donations also have been offered from as far as Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.

Separately, an effort in the eastern U.S. started by a tractor pulling team is seeking thousands of dollars to pay for fuel. Organizer Tom Bedgar in Pennsylvania says there’s plenty of donated hay, but hauling it costs $1,000 per load.

The Associated Press

