How major US stock market indexes fared Monday

August 28, 2017 4:44 pm
 
U.S. stocks finished little changed on Monday as investors focused on the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey. Insurance companies and oil drillers stumbled while refineries rose along with gasoline prices.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 1.19 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,444.24.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.27 points to 21,808.40.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 17.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,283.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 4.78 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,382.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 205.41 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Dow is up 2,045.80 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 899.90 points, or 16.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.10 points, or 1.9 percent.

