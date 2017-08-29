Listen Live Sports

How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

August 29, 2017 4:53 pm
 
North Korea’s latest missile launch jolted the U.S. stock market Tuesday, but major indexes pulled back from those early losses and mostly finished higher as the weakening dollar gave technology and industrial companies a boost.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index inched up 2.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,446.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 56.97 points, or 0.3 percent, 21,865.37.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 18.87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,301.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 1.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,383.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.25 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 51.70 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 36.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.23 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 207.47 points, or 9.3 percent.

The Dow is up 2,102.77 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 918.77 points, or 17.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.55 points, or 2 percent.

