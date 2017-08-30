Listen Live Sports

How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

August 30, 2017
 
U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as investors cheered a report of stronger economic growth. Technology companies, retailers and travel providers all made solid gains.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 11.29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,457.59.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 27.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,892.43.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 66.42 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,368.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 7.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,391.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.54 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 78.76 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 102.66 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.87 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 218.76 points, or 9.8 percent.

The Dow is up 2,129.83 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 985.19 points, or 18.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.19 points, or 2.5 percent.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.