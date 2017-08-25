Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks make some early gains

August 25, 2017 9:38 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher with technology companies, banks and industrial companies making some of the largest gains.

Design software company Autodesk jumped 6 percent Friday after its second-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,850. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,271.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19 percent.

