By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A manufacturer of aluminum poles plans to expand its operation in Washington County with help from the state.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that Hapco Pole Products plans to spend $6 million to expand its operations in Southwest Virginia, creating 28 new jobs.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $95,000 grant for the company, which will also be eligible for aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.