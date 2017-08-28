Philippine leader feasts on chicken to allay bird flu scare

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has eaten grilled chicken, duck and eggs in public with other officials to help allay fears following the country’s first large outbreak of avian flu.

President Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by his health and agriculture secretaries, traveled Monday to northern Pampanga province and feasted with his bare hands on the poultry, spread on banana leaves in a traditional feast.

Authorities killed more than 600,000 chickens, ducks, quails, pigeons and game fowls at the height of the outbreak this month in poultry farms in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija provinces, causing a drop in prices and consumption along with misery for farm owners and workers.