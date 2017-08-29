Renault-Nissan, China’s Dongfeng announce e-car venture

BEIJING (AP) — Automakers Renault and Nissan say they plan to develop electric cars with a Chinese state-owned partner.

The venture announced Tuesday with Dongfeng Motor Corp. adds to a string of tie-ups between foreign automakers and Chinese partners to create electric vehicles for China, the biggest market for the technology.

The companies said they aim to develop a vehicle based on an SUV platform shared by Renault and Nissan and draw on Dongfeng’s manufacturing.

Renault SA and Nissan Motor Corp. have a wide-ranging alliance to share technology and production. Dongfeng assembles vehicles for Nissan, Kia and other foreign brands and owns a share of France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Ford Motor Co. announced a similar electric car venture last week with another Chinese partner.