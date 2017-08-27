Listen Live Sports

Safety fence to be built in Ocean City

August 27, 2017 11:27 am
 
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A median fence will be built along a stretch of Coastal Highway in Ocean City to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says construction will begin in early October.

The $7 million project that will be 2.7 miles long is expected to be completed by May 2018.

Ocean City police say there have been three pedestrian fatalities from 2011 through 2016, including two in 2012 and one last year.

The three deaths were out of 155 pedestrian collisions in that same time period. This year, a 23-year-old man was struck and killed crossing Coastal Highway. The driver was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

