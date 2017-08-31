Listen Live Sports

Shoe Carnival and Tiffany climb while Campbell Soup dips

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $3.68 to $20.10

The footwear retailer posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

Campbell Soup Co., down $4.05 to $46.20

The food company reported weak sales of snack food in the fourth quarter, and it forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 29 cents to $51.07

The bank now says 3.5 million accounts may have been opened without customers’ permission, up from 2.1 million.

Five Below Inc., down $1.70 to $47.57

The discount retailer had a strong second quarter, but gave up some of its recent gains.

Dollar General Inc., down $4.17 to $72.56

The retailer said growing discounts hurt its profits in the second quarter.

Titan Machinery Inc., down $2.64 to $12.90

The agriculture and construction equipment company said costs were higher than it expected in the second quarter.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.75 to $91.40

Retailers rose after the Commerce Department said consumer spending and wages got stronger in July.

Allergan PLC, up $5.62 to $229.48

Health care companies made some of the biggest gains on Thursday.

