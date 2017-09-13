Listen Live Sports

Airlines work to restore normal operations after hurricanes

September 13, 2017 6:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Airline executives say their carriers are gradually restoring normal operations in the wake of the back-to-back hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told an industry conference in Washington on Wednesday that he expects his airline to be back to “full operation” by Saturday or Sunday. American has a major hub in Miami and canceled thousands of flights as Hurricane Irma roared over Florida.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is back to “full strength” at Hobby International Airport in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey caused devastating flooding, and at five of the eight airports Southwest serves in Florida.

Kelly says he hopes airports in Tampa, Fort Meyers and Jacksonville, which are still shut down, will reopen on Thursday.

