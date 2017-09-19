Listen Live Sports

Amazon returns giant cactus from Tucson

September 19, 2017
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Amazon has rejected the 21-foot (6.4-meter) Saguaro (sah-WAHR’-oh) cactus that southern Arizona economic leaders planned to send as a gift to CEO Jeff Bezos, in a bid to attract the company’s second headquarters.

Amazon says it is instead donating the cactus to a Tucson museum.

Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group, said it was sending cactus last week in a publicity stunt, saying it symbolizes that Tucson has the room to grow with the online retailer. Tucson is one of many cities competing for Amazon’s second headquarters, which the company says will result in up to 50,000 new jobs and a $5 billion investment.

Amazon said on Twitter that it couldn’t accept gifts and would be donating the cactus to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum instead.

