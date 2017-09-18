Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Any lice with that salmon? Parasite plagues global industry

September 18, 2017 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick (AP) — Salmon have a lousy problem, and the race to solve it is spanning the globe.

A surge of parasitic sea lice is disrupting salmon farms around the world. The lice attach themselves to salmon and feed on them, rendering them useless as a food fish.

The lice are a problem on salmon farms in the U.S., Canada, Scotland, Norway and Chile. Scientists and fish farmers are working on new ways to control the lice, although so far it has been an uphill struggle.

Solutions include bathing the salmon in warm water to remove the lice and zapping the fish with underwater lasers.

Advertisement

Some farmers say the lice are the biggest problem facing farmed salmon. Salmon are among the world’s most valuable farmed fish.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.