AP Newsbreak: Nestle buys vegetarian meals maker Sweet Earth

September 7, 2017 5:30 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — The world’s biggest food and drinks company, Nestle, is buying husband-and-wife startup Sweet Earth, which sells frozen burritos stuffed with quinoa, beans and other vegetarian ingredients.

The Swiss conglomerate, whose frozen food brands include Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s, said Thursday that the deal to buy the Californian startup will boost its presence in the fast-growing market for plant-based foods.

Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland, declined to specify the cost of the deal.

Packaged food companies like Nestle have been looking for ways to appeal to consumers who are favoring fresher foods and are worried about the ingredients they eat. Nestle recently invested in online meals company Freshly, which delivers cooked meals to customer’s doorsteps that it says are gluten-free and don’t contain refined sugars.

