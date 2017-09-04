Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

APNewsBreak: Utilities warned 1+ year before nuke plant flop

September 4, 2017 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Utility companies were warned more than a year ago that a South Carolina nuclear reactor project was doomed, yet failed to heed warnings that could have saved the venture.

That’s according to a report by a major project management company obtained Sunday by The Associated Press.

Bechtel warned Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. in March 2016 they needed to make numerous changes to the way they handled the V.C. Summer project, including hiring someone to enforce contractor accountability.

The utilities in 2014 hired Bechtel to do an independent analysis of the project, which was several years behind schedule. They abandoned construction in July after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Utility customers have paid more than $2 billion on the failed project through rate hikes since 2009.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.