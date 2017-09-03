Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Apple CEO speaks out as Trump weighs young immigrants’ fate

September 3, 2017 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he is standing by hundreds of Apple immigrant employees brought to the United States as children who have been shielded from deportation by a program President Donald Trump might eliminate.

Cook tweeted Sunday that “250 of my Apple co-workers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values.”

The White House says Trump is expected to announce Tuesday whether he plans to eliminate former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as kids to remain in the U.S. and legally work.

Cook and the CEOs of Facebook, Microsoft, Google and other companies have put pressure on Trump to keep the program.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.