...

BB&T to cut 56 positions from West Virginia service center

September 14, 2017 11:17 am
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — BB&T has announced it is cutting 56 jobs from its processing service center in West Virginia’s capital city.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the financial services company announced on Tuesday the layoffs will come from a company center in Charleston that focuses on operations such as the processing of loans, credit cards and mortgages.

BB&T spokesman David White says each associate has been provided a 60-day notice, career transition services and a severance package.

White says the center still will have employees, and that the layoffs are not expected to affect the company’s operations elsewhere in the city.

Charleston Area Alliance President Matt Ballard says the layoffs indicate shifts in the banking industry in the digital age, and the Charleston area will have to prepare for and adapt to those shifts.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

