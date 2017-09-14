Listen Live Sports

Blue paint dumped on iconic Wall Street bull’s head

September 14, 2017 9:32 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for vandals who dumped blue paint over the iconic “Charging Bull” statue on Wall Street.

Authorities say the paint was noticed on the bull’s head at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. A sash was also draped over the neighboring “Fearless Girl” statue. It read “Draw the blue line” — which police call an apparent reference to the Paris climate accord.

The paint and sash were quickly removed.

The bull was also vandalized with blue paint in 2008. The statue was installed in 1989 by artist Arturo Di Modica.

The statue of the little girl with her hands on her hips was temporarily placed on a traffic island facing the bull on March 7, and will stay until Feb. 2018.

