Contemplating a ski trip this winter? Book now for best deal

September 20, 2017 8:46 am
 
Are you contemplating a ski trip this winter? It might be hard to wrap your head around the concept of snow if you’re still mourning summer’s passing or trying to make vacation plans for fall amid foliage forecasts and hurricane news.

But the best deals for ski vacations are offered well before cold weather hits. Not only are there more discounts this time of year, but some options will sell out if you wait too long, especially nonstop flights and stays at ski-in, ski-out properties.

Ski.com spokesman Dan Sherman says airfare, hotels, car rentals and other ski trip essentials typically cost more as winter and the holidays approach.

Says Sherman: “You may not want to think about snow right now but it’s coming.”

